WAREHAM — Sophomore Kayla Morrissey stepped to the service line and delivered five straight points as the Seekonk High volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 victory at Wareham High Friday in a South Coast Conference match, 15-25, 25-11, 25-11, 26-24.
Seekonk faced a 24-21 deficit in the fourth game when Morrissey went to the line. She finished with 10 kills, 10 digs and 15 service aces as the Warriors won for the first time this season.
Kendall Rossignol (10 kills) and Hayley Bodick (10 kills, 10 digs) also sparked Seekonk (1-8), which plays at Somerset Berkley Tuesday in the SCC playoffs.
Norfolk Aggie 3, Tri-County 2
REHOBOTH — The Cougars had their 10-game win streak snapped in losing the Mayflower League match 25-12, 19-25, 25-17, 18-25, 15-12.
The Cougars took a 6-2 lead in the decisive fifth game, but fell behind 8-6. The Cougars nearly battled back from an 18-4 deficit in the third game.
Amy Freitas (23 service points, 16 assists, 18 digs, six kills), Cam Schweitzer (12 kills, eight blocks) and Hayley Sullivan (12 digs, five service aces, four kills) paced the Cougars (10-1), who host Blue Hills Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Apponequet 2
REHOBOTH — The Falcons battled back from a two-game deficit to the Lakers 23-25, 19-25, 25-23, 25-13, 15-13 in their South Coast Conference match.
Taylor Creel (17 assists), Jordan Soufy (17 digs) and Emily Marcotte (15 digs) led the Falcons, along with Kianna Reuter (six kills), Michaela Healy (seven kills) and Gabby Cifala (five kills).
