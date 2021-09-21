NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High volleyball team was forced to work hard through all 206 points contested before taking a marathon 3-2 win over Foxboro High in a Hockomock League match Tuesday, prevailing 24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 21-25, 15-12.
Senior Katherine McHoul was the floor leader for the Rocleteers (3-2), totaling 25 assists. Julianne Chen added nine digs and Sara Carter (11 kills) and Maddie Corsetti (10 kills) were strong on the front line.
Mallory Meyer amassed 19 digs for the Warriors (0-5) by making 19 digs, while Syd Lebow added to the attack with 20 assists. Shannon McIlhinney (11 digs) and Sami Sloane (15 digs, six digs) were solid at the net for Foxboro.
North Attleboro visits Franklin Thursday, while Foxboro visits Attleboro.
King Philip 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Warriors (5-0) broke out to early leads in all three games to topple the previously unbeaten Hornets in the Hockomock League match 25-17, 25-16, 25-16. Stella Bailey starred on the back line with 17 service points, including seven aces.
Sam Asprelli had 11 digs, while on the front line, Sami Shore (10 kills), Ahunna James (nine kills) and Emily Sawyer (six kills) were too tall an order for Mansfield. KP meets Sharon Thursday, while the Hornets (3-1) host Stoughton.
Attleboro 3, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Bombardiers overcame a one-game deficit to prevail, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-20 in the Hockomock League match. Natalie Brojeck was the offensive catalyst for AHS (3-2) by creating 30 assists. Julia Leonardo (18 kills) and Summer Pereira (12 digs) led on defense. Attleboro hosts Foxboro Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Adrienne Kyere delivered eight straight service points with two aces in the very first game to spark the Shamrocks to the 25-6, 25-21, 25-10 Catholic Central League win over the Spartans. Olivia Olson added seven kills for the Shamrocks (3-3), who host Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
Westwood 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers were unable to climb back from small deficits in each of the first two games, falling 25-23, 25-19, 25-15 in the Tri-Valley League match. Kate Andy totaled 10 assists for Norton (4-2), which meets Ashland Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.