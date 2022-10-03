NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Foxboro High volleyball teams went the distance on Monday night, with it all coming down to the game-winning point at 14-14 in favor of the Rocketeers.
Back-to-back returns into the net swung a fifth-set run in favor of the Rocketeers after they had trailed much of the set before finally prevaiing, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21, 15-14.
In a season where things are still progressing, a five-set match was a first for the Rocketeers (2-7).
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” North Attleboro head coach Rachel Gould said. “This is the first time we’ve got to five (sets), so I think it’s a great learning experience for them. We had our highs, we had out lows, but we fought through it. I’m proud of them.”
For Foxboro (1-9), a five-set night was nothing new as it was the third five-set match the Warriors have had this season. The result left Foxboro head coach Vicki Santana with mixed feelings.
“It’s a torn feeling,” Santana said. “They show such awesome moments, but it’s so frustrating going to five (sets) and losing. We’ve just got to figure out how to close the little gaps and get the wins. The first set, they (the Warriors) played like it was the easiest thing they’ve ever done. The skills came so naturally to everyone, and then we fell apart, then fought back. Leaving it to the fifth set is always the toughest in volleyball.”
The lows in question started with the opening-set loss, which saw Foxboro close it out on a 9-2 stretch where they held serve and scored the final five points of the frame. North battled back in the second set, gaining an early lead that at 7-6 and never lost the rest of the way — even with Foxboro scoring four of the final six points.
In the third set, both sides were deadlocked at 11-11 until North Attleboro hauled off a run that put them ahead 23-12. Despite faltering toward the end of the set, and allowing Foxboro to make it 24-17, the Rocketeers closed it out to gain the upper hand.
Gould said practice and game-time situations prepared her side for something like the third set, where strong serving gave them the upper hand.
“It’s a lot of practice and repetition,” Gould said. “We always say, ‘Over and in, nothing fancy.’ “
The fourth set saw Foxboro run away with it in the middle stages, allowing North to get a second wind facing match point, similar to the set prior, but the Warriors forced a fifth set.
Gould said toughness was a big key for their perseverance in holding off a resilient Foxboro.
“It comes back down to mental toughness and that’s what we talk about a lot,” Gould said. “My girls definitely showed me how tough they were on the court.”
North Attleboro was led by Remi Zides’ 24 assists. Haley Carr had seven kills and Mariah Barbosa led the team in kills with 10. Maddie Bonneau had five kills.
Lincoln Abramaitys had a team-high eight service aces for the Rocketeers.
For Foxboro, Alyssa Cloherty had 37 assists, nine digs and six kills. Emily Stow had seven kills. Leading the team in kills (14) and digs (10) was Mallorie Meyer.
Breast Cancer Awareness Night
North Attleboro girls volleyball raised $390 on Monday for their Breast Cancer Awareness Night, sporting the gymnasium out in pink decor while also themselves donning special pink uniforms.
The team sold raffle tickets as well, raffling off $195 to one person in attendance who purchased a ticket.
A tradition that dates back to Gould’s time with the program as a student athlete, she said it’s something the girls love to be a part of and go all out for.
“It’s tradition and the girls love the jerseys and honor (those impacted,)” Gould said. “They love love to decorate and make a big thing for it.”
The win, with it coming on a night where there’s a long line of tradition, means a little more for Gould and her team.
“It does. On a day like this, it’s extra special,” Gould said. “They put a lot of time and effort in making the posters and setting up. It means a lot to them to come away with a win.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.