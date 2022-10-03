NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High and Foxboro High volleyball teams went the distance on Monday night, with it all coming down to the game-winning point at 14-14 in favor of the Rocketeers.

Back-to-back returns into the net swung a fifth-set run in favor of the Rocketeers after they had trailed much of the set before finally prevaiing, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, 25-21, 15-14.

Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.