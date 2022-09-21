NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team dropped its first match since Sept. 9, losing to Westwood High, 3-0, on Wednesday by scores of 25-16, 26-11, 25-14.
Fiona LaCamera led Norton on the floor with 10 digs. Kate Andy had 17 assists.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Lancers (4-2), who play Friday at Ashland.