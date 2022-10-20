NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team rolled past North Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 3-0.
Sets went in favor of the Lancers 25-19, 25-15, 25-14, as they improved to 14-3 on the season.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team rolled past North Attleboro High on Thursday, winning 3-0.
Sets went in favor of the Lancers 25-19, 25-15, 25-14, as they improved to 14-3 on the season.
Leading the Lancers was Kate Andy with 24 assists. Chloe Carter had a team-high nine kills with Kacie Cousineau adding in seven kills.
Sophia Santangelo and Faith Holloway had five aces each. Fiona LaCamera stuffed three attacks at the net.
Leading North Attleboro on the floor was Mariah Barbosa with two solo blocks, a double block and three kills. Haley Carr added five kills and a solo block. Avery Bitar had six digs.
Norton plays Millis on Wednesday. North (3-11) plays on Friday, hosting Stoughton.
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan swept to a 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 win.
Leading the Shamrocks was Charlotte Skulte with nine kills. Bishop Feehan (13-4) plays on Tuesday at St. Mary’s of Lynn.