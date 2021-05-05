NORTON — The Norton High boys’ volleyball team made its historic debut Wednesday at home with a 3-0 loss to Medfield High in a Tri-Valley League match, falling 25-14, 25-12, 25-12.
Cole Kilemons (four digs, two kills, one block) and Austin Petipas (two kills, two service aces) paced the Lancers.
Norton visits Bellingham Friday.
