MILLIS — The Norton High volleyball team clinched the Tri-Valley League Small Championship on Wednesday by defeating Millis High 3-1 for the Lancers’ first league volleyball title since 1998.
The win for Norton came in sets of 25-14, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20.
Leading Norton was Kate Andy with 24 assists while Bella Vittorini had 14 digs and Foiona LaCamera had threw blocks.
Sophia Santangelo notched eight aces and five kills. Chloe Carter added 10 digs and seven kills.
Norton (15-3) hosts Tri-County on Thursday.
King Philip 3, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip rolled past Taunton, winning 25-10, 25-6, 25-8.
Emily Sawyer led the Warriors on ‘Senior Night’ with 11 kills, two aces and two blocks. Sami Shore added nine kills, Keira Hagen had 10 assists and Ava Kelley had seven digs.
Ahunna James also had seven kills and four digs.
King Philip, the No. 2 team in Division 2 with a record of 18-2, awaits the postseason.
Canton 3, Mansfield 0
CANTON — The Hornets dropped their Hockomock League match, 14-25, 10-25, 15-25.
Mansfield was led by Jackie Zelic’s 15 digs. Gabrielle Moore also had 13 digs. Elyssa Buchanan had the team high in kills with six.
Mansfield closes the regular season at 6-10 as the No. 31 team in the Division 2 playoff race, and will await to see if it makes the postseason in the coming days.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Falcons took their South Coast Conference showdown, 25-19, 25-12, 25-16.
Kianna Reuter had two kills and four aces for D-R. Jadyn DePina added seven kills and two blocks and Bethany Griffin finished with a high in assists with seven.
D-R (8-11) plays at home on Friday against Norton in its regular season finale.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Foxboro dropped all three sets, 25-23, 25-23. 25-18 to finish the regular season at 7-13.
The Warriors await the postseason as the No. 17 team in Division 3.
Tri-County 3, Old Colony 0
FRANKLIN — Tri-County Regional rolled past Old County Regional, winning, 25-14, 25-18, 25-22.
Leading Tri-County on the floor was Amy Freitas with 16 service points, 13 digs and eight assists. Fauth Boutin had 19 digs and eight service points. Ivy Young added four blocks and four kills each.
Tri-County (11-6) visits Norton on Thursday.