MILLIS — The Norton High boys’ volleyball team dropped a hard-fought five-set decision to Millis High Thursday, 22-25, 25-11, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7.
Cole Kicelemos (12 digs, four blocks), Austin Pettipas (nine kills, three digs), Calvin Bordita (eight digs, three service aces) and Brandon Barrett (13 assists, four digs, two service aces) led Norton.
The Lancers (0-4) visit Medfield Friday.
Nipmuc Regional 3, King Philip 0
MENDON — The Warriors fell 25-19, 25-23, 25-22 in their non-league road match.
Josh Saintilus (six kills, five digs), Thomas Beck (nine kills) and libero Billy Hessler (eight digs) played well for the Warriors.
