DEDHAM — The Norton High girls’ volleyball team notched its fifth straight victory, sweeping the Tri-Valley League season series with Dedham High 3-0 Friday, beating the Marauders 25-17, 25-19, 25-9.
Kate Andy (12 assists), Cassie Cousineau (five kills) and Lexi Fleming (five kills) guided the Lancers. Norton (7-2) hosts Norwood Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, S. Shore Voke 0
HANOVER — Kayla Sullivan accounted for 19 service points, 11 digs and six kills as the unbeaten Cougars took Mayflower League victory, 25-13, 25-16, 25-23. Cam Schweitzer (12 blocks, nine kills, five service aces) and Gina Castagna (16 assists, 11 digs) also sparked Tri-County, which hosts South Shore Voke Monday.
Fairhaven 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
REHOBOTH — The Falcons battled the South Coast Conference power all the way before dropping a 21-25, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15 decision. Taylor Creel (six assists, four service aces) and Michaela Healy (six kills, three blocks) paced D-R (2-3), which visits Old Rochester Tuesday.
Sharon 3, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers fell for the second straight day in their Hockomock League match, bowing 25-19, 30-28, 25-17. Joanna Collins-Bilyeu (17 assists, seven digs), Belle Clarkin (12 digs), Julianne Chen (eight digs) and Sara Carter (seven kills) paced North (2-7).
Somerset Berkley 3, Seekonk 0SEEKONK — The Warriors played their best three games of their South Coast Conference season but fell 25-20, 26-24, 25-18.
Senior Hailey Bodick (nine service aces, four kills), junior Kendra Pereira (14 kills, three blocks) and freshman Kaylen McGovern (12 assists, 10 digs, eight service aces) paced Seekonk.
The Warriors (0-6) host Fairhaven Tuesday.
