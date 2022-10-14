NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team earned a 3-1 win over Medway High Friday, taking its sixth match in a row, 25-18, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21.
The Lancers were paced by Kate Andy with a team-high 23 assists while Bella Vittorini had a team-high 10 digs.
Fiona LaCamera had nine kills and three blocks. Both Kacie Cousineau and Sophia Santangelo had four aces.
Norton (12-3) plays Dedham on Monday.
Foxboro 3, Braintree 1
BRAINTREE — The Warriors fell on the road, 26-24, 26-24, 21-25, 25-15.
Foxboro (4-11) hosts Sharon on Monday.