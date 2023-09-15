NORTON — It was a hard-fought battle for the Norton High volleyball team on Friday as the Lancers were unable to pull out a win in the fifth set to fall to Millis High, 3-2.

The Lancers lost the first set 25-13, won the second set 25-16, then lost the third set 25-15. In the fourth set, Norton held off Millis 25-22, and both sides needed extra points to find a winner in the fifth set. Millis prevailed in the deciding frame 18-16.