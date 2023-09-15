NORTON — It was a hard-fought battle for the Norton High volleyball team on Friday as the Lancers were unable to pull out a win in the fifth set to fall to Millis High, 3-2.
The Lancers lost the first set 25-13, won the second set 25-16, then lost the third set 25-15. In the fourth set, Norton held off Millis 25-22, and both sides needed extra points to find a winner in the fifth set. Millis prevailed in the deciding frame 18-16.
Leading Norton was Molly Carter with 25 assists and seven digs. Faith Holloway had 14 digs, six aces and five kills. Nora Watras had four blocks, four aces and three kills. With the high in digs was Gabby Graham with 17.
Norton (2-3) plays Wednesday at Westwood.
Tri-County 3, Blue Hills 0
CANTON — Tri-County swept Blue Hills in three sets 25-16, 25-20, 25-19.
Delia Leblanc led the Cougars with 16 service points, nine aces and 15 assists.
Haley Kunicki had seven aces and 15 service points. Ivy young had seven kills and Ava Cossette had six kills.
Tri-County (3-2) plays at Westport on Monday.