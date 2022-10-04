NORTON — The message of Norton High volleyball coach Kelly Allen to her Lancers Tuesday night was to make sure they played at the high level they know they’re capable of playing.
NORTON — The message of Norton High volleyball coach Kelly Allen to her Lancers Tuesday night was to make sure they played at the high level they know they’re capable of playing.
Mission accomplished.
The Lancers cruised past Dighton-Rehobtoh Regional High in a 3-0 win, posting wins of 25-14, 25-17, 25-13.
“We were making sure our play on our side was to the level that we know we can play at,” Allen said. “Going into today, we knew we had to play at the level we played at last night. We need to keep the passes clean, all the fine tuning stuff we were working on that.”
The Lancers were coming off a match where they rallied from being down two sets to beat Medfield. After a long night for all involved, Allen noted her team was fortunate enough to rotate frequently Tuesday night due to an illness.
“If was a longer night for us, for sure,” Allen said. “As it turns out one of our girls was sick (Tuesday,) so we were in a different rotation anyway. I did a little more subbing than our usual lineup, which did allow for more rest for a lot of players, which I think they need.”
Leading the purple and white was Kate Andy’s 13 assists, which she complemented with five kills. Charlotte Laroque Thompson had 11 assists. Sophia Santangelo had six aces from serve and five kills. Leading on the floor for Dighton-Rehoboth was Lucy Latour and Kianna Reuter with three kills each.
Off to a 9-3 start with a road trip to Norwood on Thursday, the Lancers have put itself firmly in the postseason picture with the rest of the month to be played.
For now, it’s one game at a time, especially the Tri-Valley League matches, for Norton. Entering Thursday Norton is one win away from a guaranteed MIAA tourney spot.
“We know we’re in a better position from last year, for sure,” Allen said. “We know our record is saying that and we’re taking it one at a time. Right now we’re looking to try and win the rest of the games that are league games because that will put us in contention to win the Tri-Valley League Small. That’s the sight for now. With how power rankings work, it’s hard to figure out what would happen to us anyway and that’s too far (away.)”
Dighton-Rehoboth falls to 5-6 and hosts Joseph Case on Wednesday.