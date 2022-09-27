HOPKINTON — The Norton High girls volleyball team battled Hopkinton High to five sets on Tuesday before falling, 25-27, 25-21, 25-18, 21-25, 13-15.
Chloe Carter led the Lancers in kills with 15 to go with nine digs. Fiona LaCamera had 14 kills and five blocks.
Kate Nady led Norton in digs with 13 and had 32 assists. Sophia Santangelo was strong from serve, tallying nine aces.
Norton (6-3) hosts Holliston Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 3, Archbishop Williams 1
BRAINTREE — Bishop Feehan won its fifth match in a row, taking the Catholic Central League victory, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-12.
Julia Webster led the Shamrocks with 15 kills and three aces. Feehan (5-2) returns on Thursday, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn.