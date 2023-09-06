MEDWAY — Molly Carter had 16 assists and six digs as the Norton High volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 win over Medway High on Wednesday night.
The Lancers fell behind in a tight battle in the first set at 25-23, but rallied with a 25-11 second set win to bring it even. Norton went on to win the third set 25-17 and in the fourth set, the Lancers won 25-20.
Amanda Calhoun led Norton in kills with seven and Nora Watras had five blocks with two kills.
Faith Holloway added 11 digs with three kills and Cat Reiss was strong from serve with eight aces and three kills.
Norton (1-1) hosts Bellingham on Friday.
Norfolk Agricultural 3, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars fell in the final set to Norfolk Aggie, 15-25, 20-25, 25-20, 27-25, 12-15.
Leading Tri-County was Delia LeBlanc with 18 service points, including a seven-point run in the fourth set. She added 20 digs and 22 assists as well.
Ava Cossette had 17 service points, seven kills and 22 digs. Ivy Young added 11 service points, 20 digs and six kills.
Tri-County (1-1) hosts Blackstone Valley Regional on Friday.
Fairhaven 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
FAIRHAVEN -- Dighton-Rehoboth dropped the first two sets at 25-11 and 25-17, but rallied back to bring it even before losing in the fifth set.
D-R won back-to-back sets at 25-21 and 26-24 before running out of gas in a 15-9 fifth set loss.
Lucy Latour had seven kills and Corinne Braga had 18 digs. D-R (0-1) returns to play New Bedford on the road.