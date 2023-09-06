MEDWAY — Molly Carter had 16 assists and six digs as the Norton High volleyball team rallied for a 3-1 win over Medway High on Wednesday night.

The Lancers fell behind in a tight battle in the first set at 25-23, but rallied with a 25-11 second set win to bring it even. Norton went on to win the third set 25-17 and in the fourth set, the Lancers won 25-20.