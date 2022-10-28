DIGHTON — The Norton High volleyball team closed out its regular season with a 3-0 sweep of Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Friday, prevailing, 25-9, 25-16, 25-11.
Fiona LaCamera led the Lancers with nine kills and five aces. Chloe Carter also collected five aces, and Kate Andy had 20 assists.
Despite the loss for the Falcons (8-12), D-R coach John Pacheco was optimistic about his team’s seeding in the playoffs.
“We’re ranked 22nd right now, so we’re pretty hopeful about avoiding a play-in game,” Pacheco said. “I think we’ll be going straight to the first round, which is good. We just need to wait for seedings on Monday afternoon.”
West Bridgewater 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors were swept 25-12, 25-19, 25-15, on ‘Senior Night’.
Kayla Morency had six aces and three kills, Danielle Boardman had eight kills and three aces, and Julie Souza had four kills and three blocks for Seekonk (0-20).