NORWOOD -- The Norton High volleyball team rolled to a 3-1 win over Norwood High Thursday to improve to 10-3, taking the match, 25-11, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19.
Fiona LaCamera had eight digs and three blocks for the Lancers. Kate Andy racked up 33 assists and 13 digs in the win.
Norton plays Bellingham on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 2
EASTON -- For the fourth time this season, Foxboro went to a fifth set looking for a match win, but was unable to come out on top.
The Warriors lost, 23-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23, 9-15.
Foxboro was led by Alyssa Cloherty's 36 assists, 12 digs and two aces. Mallorie Meyer had 19 digs, 11 kills and five aces. Sami Sloan had 10 kills and an ace and Gianna June had 11 digs and an ace.
Foxboro (2-10) hosts Taunton on Tuesday.
Canton 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD -- Twenty kills and 13 digs from Elyssa Buchanan were not enough for Mansfield, falling 25-18, 14-25, 18-25, 25-23, 8-15.
Keira Fitzpatrick had 10 digs with 20 assists, the latter a team-high. Jackie Zelic had 14 digs and Lauren Rubicine had 17 to lead the team. Tessa Blackquier had 14 assists.
Mansfield (5-5) plays on Tuesday against King Philip
Attleboro 3, North Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO -- The Bombardiers won their match handily, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.
Leading on the floor for Attleboro was Natalie Brojek, who had 18 assists and four kills. Addie Shelton had 11 aces and four kills and Julia Leonardo had seven kills.
For North Attleboro, the Rocketeers were led by Lincoln Abramaitys' three kills and a double block. Mariah Barbosa had four kills and Remi Zides had seven assists.
The win is Attleboro's seventh in a row, moving it to 11-1 on the season. The Bombardiers next play Canton on Tuesday.
North Attleboro (2-7) plays on Tuesday at Sharon.
King Philip @ Taunton, 5:15