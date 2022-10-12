NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team took a 3-0 win over Bellingham High Wednesday night, winning its fifth in a row, 25-18, 26-24, 25-22.
Leading the Lancers (11-3) on the floor was Fiona LaCamera with a team-high 14 kills and teammate Kate Andy with a team-high 35 assists.
Chloe Carter had 10 kills and Sophia Santangelo had six aces.
Norton hosts Medway Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, New Bedford 1DIGHTON — The Falcons prevailed at home, 25-14, 25-11, 23-25, 25-14.
D-R’s Kianna Reuter and Lucy Latour both had eight kills. Reuter had 12 digs and Latour had three blocks.
Hannah Cronin had seven kills and a 12-point run from the service line to seal the fourth set in D-R’s favor. Corinne Braga had a team-high 28 digs.
Dighton-Rehoboth (6-8) next plays on Monday when it will travel to Wareham.