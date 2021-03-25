NORTON -- The Norton High volleyball rallied from small deficits in the first set and a five-point deficit in the second set to carve out a 3-0 victory over Millis High Thursday in a Tri-Valley League match.
Destiny McGrath's services pulled Norton ahead in the second game. Lexi Fleming (four kills) and Kate Andy (seven assists) guided Norton.
The Lancers (4-2) host Dedham Tuesday.
Tri-County 3, Southeastern Reg.0
FRANKLIN -- The Cougars made an impressive showing in their Mayflower League home opener in topping the Hawks 25-13, 25-18, 25-15.
Gina Castagna (six digs, five kills), Cam Schweitzer (four kills, three blocks) and Faith Boutin (11 service aces) paced the Cougars, who have a rematch at Southeastern Friday.
