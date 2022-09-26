NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team swept North Attleboro High on Monday, 3-0, winning by scores of 25-10, 25-15, 25-10.
Leading Norton on the floor was Kate Andy with 21 assists. Fiona LaCamera had six aces, six digs and eight kills. At the net, Kacie Cousineau had five blocks.
The Rocketeers’ Lincoln Abramaitys had five kills while Remi Zides had 12 assists.
Norton (6-2) will play Hopkinton on Tuesday. North Attleboro (1-5) plays at Oliver Ames on Wednesday
Tri-Couny 3, Westport 2
Tri-Country pulled out a final set win In a five-set battle over Westport, 9-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6.
Callie Schweitzer ended the game at the service line for Tri-County (6-2) after gaining serve in a 6-6 tie. She ended the day with 19 service points, six kills and four blocks. Schweitzer’s impressive day from the line was accompanied by Shannon Feeney, who closed out the fourth set with five unanswered points to end the day with 13 service points and 25 digs.
Amy Freitas led the Cougars with 21 points from serve to go with 14 assists and 21 digs.
Tri-County hosts Diman on Wednesday.
Greater New Bedford Voke 3, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD — Seekonk was blanked, 25-17, 25-10, 25-17, despite three aces and four kills from Daniel Boardman.
Ariana Sousa had five kills and Jack Hoskins had 10 assists for Seekonk (0-7), which hosts Fairhaven on Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Apponequet 2
APPONEQUET — Dighton-Rehoboth got seven straight service points from Corinne Braga the fifth set to seal the win as the Falcons prevailed, 25-12, 21-25, 20-25, 25-21, 15-8.
Braga led D-R with 25 digs and Mary Kate Mello had 17 assists. Kianna Reuter had six kills and five aces. Lucy Latour had seven kills and six aces.
D-R (4-4) plays Wednesday at Greater New Bedford Voke.