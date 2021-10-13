NORTON — The Norton High volleyball team continued its climb back to respectability and a .500 record by taking a 3-0 home victory over Millis High Wednesday in a Tri-Valley League match, prevailing 25-17, 25-9, 25-23.
The Lancers (6-8) received six straight service points from Abby Leo in taking control of the second game. Norton swept the TVL season series with Millis.
Bella Vittorini totaled five digs for Norton, while Kate Andy had eight assists and Leo six service aces. The Lancers visit Bellingham Friday.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars rallied from a one-game deficit in the Mayflower League match, taking a hard-fought 25-22, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 15-10 win.
Ava Cossette (19 digs, 10 kills), Amy Freitas (23 digs, 21 service points, six kills) and Callie Schweitzer (six kills, four blocks) paced the Cougars (14-2), who next visit Bristol-Plymouth Friday.
Seekonk 3, Wareham 2
WAREHAM — The Warriors broke into the win column for the first time, rallying from a two-game deficit to top winless Wareham 24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-9 in the South Coast Conference match.
Senior libero Olivia Hargrove (15 digs, four service aces), senior captain Leandra Pereira (six kills, five blocks) and senior Kelly Ryan (10 assists) guided the Warriors (1-12).
Seekonk hosts Fairhaven Friday.
Old Rochester 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — The Falcons kept battling back in the South Coast Conference match, but could not string enough runs together in falling 25-14, 25-19, 25-15. Corrine Braga (nine digs) and Kiana Reuter (three digs, two kills) sparked D-R (4-9).
The Falcons are at Westport Friday.
