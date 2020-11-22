ATTLEBORO -- Make that Catholic Central League champions, too, for the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High volleyball team.
In their first season of competition in a new league, the Shamrocks not only won all 12 of their matches, but claimed a 3-0 victory over Austin Prep Saturday, prevailing 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 in the CCL title match.
"This is a special group of kids; it was a matter of us playing for the next ball, to just focus on the next ball," Bishop Feehan coach Heidi Bruschi said of the Shamrocks' determination and wherewithal to complete each game, each match, and then move along to the next challenge of the COVID-19 season.
"Everything that these girls had to do to just play -- they had to do having their temperatures at the door, the checking-in, all of the protocol -- this is the most challenging thing that we've ever done."
The Shamrocks almost undermined their very best of intentions in all three games against Austin Prep, seizing leads and then watching them shrivel -- "That's kind of been our MO (modus operandi) this year, but we've been able to be mentally tough and just focus on the next point," Bruschi said.
"That's something that we work on, that's something that we overcome."
The Shamrocks erased all notions of an Austin Prep comeback on their third service in the third game, that by sophomore Adriennne Kyere.
The Shamrocks broke a 3-3 deadlock when junior outside hitter Hope Stratton delivered a kill for a side-out to deliver the service ball back to Bishop Feehan.
All Kyere did was account for 10 straight points, including a pair of aces, as Bishop Feehan gained a commanding 14-3 lead. In that surge, a dramatic kill and a block by junior blocker Olivia Olson and a kill by Stratton set the tone for the Shamrocks' success.
However, victory was not imminent.
The Shamrocks wasted that 11-point lead and a 22-13 advantage with a pair of first-hit bad services, as Austin Prep closed the gap to 23-17.
The eighth hitting error of the game by Austin Prep brought Bishop Feehan to 24 points, then a clever dig and hit by Stratton delivered the game-winning, match-winning title point.
"We do have some injuries, some nicks, some dings that have taken its toll," Bruschi added. "But this has been a total team effort, somebody different has been stepping up in every game."
Kyere accounted for 14 service points overall, while Scanton-bound senior captain Gianna Detorie had 12. Auriel Kyere notched five kills, while both Ashley Doo and Stratton had four and Anabella Alyacoub three.
The Shamrocks never trailed in the third game and were deadlocked just twice (at 1-1 and 3-3).
In the first game, the Shamrocks' lone deficit came at 6-4, as Austin Prep took advantage of four Bishop Feehan hitting errors for points.
The Shamrocks then watched leads of 19-12 and 22-13 nearly evaporate.
Similarly in the second game, the Shamrocks saw leads of 8-1, 14-3 and 16-4 nearly unravel.
"Mental toughness is something that we work on," Bruschi said of the Shamrocks' resiliency.
In the first game, an ace by Adrienne Kyere, then a block by Auriel Kyere put the Shamrocks into the 22-13 lead. Then a kill by Doo delivered Bishop Feehan's 23rd point, and the Shamrocks netted the next two points on an Austin Prep bad serve and a Doo kill to close out the game. Both Doo and Auriel Kyere had pairs of kills in that game, while Maeve Parrish totaled five service points.
In the second game, Bishop Feehan broke out to a 5-0 lead on a pair of Austin Prep hitting errors, followed by an Auriel Kyere dig and kill for points and a Doo kill.
With Adrienne Kyere at the service line for three points, a great dig and kill by Olson registered point No. 10 for the Shamrocks, then she added another kill to create a 12-2 lead.
The Shamrocks took four points off of first-hit Austin Prep service errors for a 16-4 lead. A kill by Alyacoub created a 22-11 lead, then kills by Auriel Kyere (for point No. 23), a dig and a kill by Stratton (for point No. 24) and another kill by Stratton closed out the game.
The Shamrocks notched their second win of the season over Austin Prep. "They're a strong serving team and have a couple of really good outside hitters," Bruschi added. "I was pleased that we played them as well as we did. I was so pleased that Bishop Feehan made a push to have this opportunity and gave that to our student-athletes safely. It was good for their emotional well-being, it's a wonderful place to connect."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.