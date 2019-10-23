MANSFIELD — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team rolled into the James Albertini Gymnasium at Mansfield High Wednesday and steamrolled the Hornets out of an MIAA Tournament berth with a 3-0 conquest, prevailing 25-17, 25-18, 25-9.
Kristen Masse totaled 16 service points with 12 aces for KP (16-3), while Lily Carlow accounted for 12 service points with two aces, five digs and two kills.
The Warriors controlled the action at the net with Nicole Coughlan (14 kills), Catherine Waldeck (10 kills, two blocks) and Ali McNamara (four kills) preventing the Hornets from gaining any momentum.
Steph Walker totaled nine assists for the Hornets (7-9), while Alina Nowakowski had seven kills. KP next visits Oliver Ames Friday with second place in the Kelley-Rex Division in the Hockomock League at stake. The Warriors are 12-2, while the Tigers are 11-3. Mansfield plays its final match of the season at Taunton.
Taunton 3, Attleboro 0
TAUNTON — The Bombardiers played some of their best volleyball of the season at the net and from the baseline, but fell 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 to the Tigers in a Hockomock League match. AHS (1-16) closes out the season at home Friday for Senior Night against Franklin.
Medway 3, Norton 0
MEDWAY — The Lancers suffered 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 losses in the three games of the Tri-Valley League match. Bri Gilbert totaled three blocks for Norton (5-12), which closes the season Friday at Millis.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 2
CANTON — Led by its senior co-captains, tournament-bound North Attleboro captured a thrilling three-set victory over Canton, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24, 18-25, 15-7.
Grace Munley collected 20 kills, co-captain Hayley Gaskin added an astounding 47 assists, and co-captain Brooke Street chipped in with 15 digs for North (12-5), which will host Foxboro Friday.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 2
FOXBORO — Grace Boudreau had 17 kills, four blocks, and 23 digs, Shakirah Ketant added seven kills, three solo blocks, and one assisted block, and Grace Fortune chipped in with 23 digs and 12 serving points as Foxboro rallied for a thrilling five-set decision over Sharon, 25-16, 26-28, 25-27, 25-19, 17-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.