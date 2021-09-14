ATTLEBORO — Coach Heidi Bruschi and the Lady Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High are on a mission.
The best team in the Catholic Central League last season is determined to repeat as champion and make noise when the MIAA Tournament is revitalized.
The Shamrocks won all 11 of their matches during the 2020 fall season, eight of them by 3-0 margins. And based on the Shamrocks’ showings in scrimmages against Quincy, Canton and Brockton, “Those were good measuring sticks as to where we need to be,” Bruschi said.
The Shamrocks have ample athleticism and talent on the floor in senior blocker and captain Olivia Olson, senior blocker Annabella Alycomb and senior libero Maeve Parrish.
Senior outside hitter Hope Stratton, junior setter Anna Martin, junior libero Lily Anglin and sophomore outside hitter Julia Webster have outstanding skill-sets.
“I’d like us to be a ball-control team; I think that we can be a good team,” Bruschi added.
Norton
Lancer coach Kelly Allen is tremendously pleased with the progress of the program, having 41 girls on the floor, including seven seniors, seven juniors, nine veterans and a bevy of enthusiasm. Norton posted a 7-4 mark last season and expects to no less than match that win total.
Junior setter Kate Andy (119 assists) is a floor leader and along with senior hitter Lexi Fleming (66 kills, 88 percent serve success rate) have been fixtures for the Lancers. Senior setter Lillian Antonelli in addition to juniors Sophia Santangelo and Tianna LaCamera have talent galore.
Tri-County
The Cougars are determined to prove that they are the best team in the Mayflower League, completing last season at 12-1. Coach Steph Caffrey has a bona fide star in junior Amy Freitas (171 assists, 90 digs, 60 kills, 95-percent serve success rate with 73 aces).
Senior frontline specialist Kyla Sullivan and junior libero Faith Boutin have been key pieces for Tri-County’s success. Senior Hayley Sullivan and sophomore Ava Cossette have fit in well with a roster that graduated just three players.
Dighton-Rehoboth
Jon Pacheco likes to believe that the leadership from the six seniors on the roster will influence the Falcons’ floor play. “But at the same time, we graduated seven seniors too, so we have to develop some experience. Rest assured, we’ll fight.”
Senior Jill Ferrara and junior Kianna Reuter have extensive varsity minutes, while sophomores Lucy Latour and Corrine Braga have oodles of potential. Other seniors on the roster are middle hitter Makayla Motta, along with outside hitters Grace Lowe, Lauren Kerwin, Kylie Blanchette and Grace Campos.
Seekonk
Coach Earl Berwick has five seniors on the roster and all but two are starters. “We have a deep bench too, so we are more focusing on defense and as a whole being more consistent on defense,” said Berwick.
Kayla Morency, Leandra Pereira, Emily Pedro, Julia Souza, Ariela Pimenral, Danielle Boardman,and Rylan Bowden are leading the offense.
Berwick is relying on Olivia Hardro, Samira Nelson, Deonna Aguiar and Grace Ippolito as defensive specialists. The setters will be Kaylen McGovern, Kelli Ryan and Abby Dyer.
Attleboro
The Bombardiers are coming off of a 1-9 Fall-2 spring season and coach Mary Katherine Runey believes that experience has served the program well. Some 70 candidates turned out for tryouts and there are 10 seniors on the roster.
Senior middle hitter Kate Petrosso and sophomore front- and backline star Natalie Brojek are both clever, and freshman outside hitter Julia Leonardo will be a focal point in the attack.
Foxboro
“Volleyball is becoming very popular,” Warrior coach Vicki Santana said of the 50 candidates for the team. Foxboro was much more competitive than its 2-8 record during the spring season, and Santana has witnessed tremendous improvement overall.
Junior libero Shannon McIlhinney and junior Alyssa Cloherty are both floor leaders. Juniors Sami Sloan and Mallory Meyer have displayed great growth in their hitting.
King Philip
The Warriors compiled an enviable 11-2 record, sharing the Kelley-Rex Division title (at 9-1) with Franklin during the Fall-2 spring season and coach Kristen Geuss has a very experienced and talented cast again on the floor.
Senior captain and outside hitter Liv Carey, junior captain and outside hitter Ahunna James and junior middle hitter Sami Shore can alter a game with one hit.
Senior captain and setter Stella Bailey is very crafty and composed and pairs with senior hitter Molly O’Brien and junior hitter Emily Sawyer as a dynamic front line. Add in seniors Sophia Riedel and Sam Asprelli and KP has quality depth too. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised,” Geuss said, noting that the Warriors have scrimmaged Westwood and Needham.
Mansfield
The Hornets have turned the reins of the program over to first-year head coach Tara DeGirolamo, and other than developing relationships, fostering chemistry and putting the pieces in the right position in place on the floor, Mansfield could be better than advertised.
Senior captain Julia Kelley and her two classmates, middle hitter Nicole Santos and Christina Lydon, are all very experienced. Junior setter Isabella Flint and sophomore outside hitter Elyssa Buchanan have formidable skills.
North Attleboro
Under the tutelage of new head coach Courtney Lambrese, the Rocketeers have been flooded with candidates (62) for the program. “It’s been very encouraging, there’s been a lot of enthusiasm and good leadership,” she said.
The core of the team are seniors: co-captains Ava Dunleavy and Sarah Carter, along with classmates Julianne Chen, Katherine McHoul and Maddy Corsetti.
