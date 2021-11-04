MANSFIELD — The No. 12 seed Mansfield High volleyball team hit well at the net and created digs, but dropped a 3-1 decision to No. 21 seed Quincy High in an opening round match Thursday in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament, falling 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-12.
Julia Kelly (five kills, five digs, two blocks), Christina Lydon (12 assists, five digs) and Lauren Rubicine (13 digs) sparkled on the floor for the Hornets (9-8), Lilly Verheggen (five kills), Elyssa Buchanan (eight kills) and Lexie Scibilia (four kills, four blocks) led Mansfield.
Triton Regional 3, Norton 0
NEWBURY — The Lancers matched Triton Regional point for point in the early going of all three matches before falling 25-20, 25-15, 25-16 in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 Tournament. Norton (8-10) had 17 assists from Kate Andy.
North Middlesex 3, Foxboro 0
MIDDLESEX — North Middlesex had every defensive answer for the Warriors in winning the Division 3 Tournament opener 25-11, 25-19, 25-14. The No. 21 seed Warriors (4-17) received 11 assists, seven digs and four service aces from Alyssa Cloherty, while Mallorie Meyer had nine digs and four kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.