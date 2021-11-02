ATTLEBORO — It will be a five-minute ride for the Attleboro High volleyball team to begin its competition in the MIAA State Tournament, but not so for Norton High and Foxboro High.
The Bombardiers, seeded No. 20 in the Division 1 Tournament, will meet No. 13 seed Bishop Feehan Thursday on Holcott Drive at 6 p.m. in one of the many reconfigured seedings and revised pairings.
Meanwhile, Hockomock League co-champion King Philip (19-1) is the No. 2 seed in Division 2, with Mansfield (9-7) and North Attleboro (9-9) being the No. 12 and 17 seeds, respectively.
In Division 3, No. 18 seed Norton will travel some 70 plus miles to the North Shore to meet No. 15 seed Triton Regional, while No. 22 seed Foxboro will travel over 60 miles to the New Hampshire border of Townsend to meet No. 11 North Middlesex Regional.
“It’s definitely unique,” Attleboro coach Mary Katherine Runey said of the state-wide format for competition, with the MIAA combining the North, South, Central Mass. and Western Mass. alignments.
The Bombardiers were initially slated for an hour or so bus ride to Boston Latin, but the reconfigured MIAA Division 1 pairings now have them meeting the arch-rival Shamrocks at McIntyre Gymnasium.
“We were getting information on Boston Latin when he got the phone call that the match had been switched to Bishop Feehan,” Runey said of the Tuesday switch. “We’re only traveling a few minutes down the road.
“The Hockomock League competition definitely benefits us for the state tournament,” Runey added “Our league has prepared us well, but at the same time we’re excited to play teams that we haven’t seen.”
For the Catholic Cemtral League champion Shamrocks, senior captain and middle hitter Olivia Olson, senior middle hitter Bella Alyacoub and junior Adrienne Kyere have been paramount for the success of Bishop Feehan (15-6).
For the Bombardiers, senior libero Lily Boedeker (156 digs), sophomore Natalie Brojek (390 assists) and freshman outside hitter Julia Leonardo, a Hockomock League rookie of the year candidate with 270 kills and 137 digs have been influential.
“This is my first year in the tournament, so I don’t have that much perspective as the other coaches,” Runey said of the new format for postseason play. “It’s definitely something different. We have a lot to digest, a lot to learn about the format.”
Coach Kristen Geuss’ King Philip Warriors won their first 19 matches of the season, taking 57 of 60 sets contested, including 17 matches by 3-0 margins.
The Warriors’ forte is the front line of Sami Sloane (204 kills), Emily Sawyer (166 kills) and Ahunna James (159 kills). KP boasts of one of the best playmakers in the Hockomock League in Stella Bailey (546 assists) and a top-notch defensive specialist in Sam Asprelli (138 digs).
KP will host the winner of a preliminary-round match between Chicopee Comprehensive and Shepherd Hill.
Also in Division 2, Mansfield (9-7) will host No. 21 North Quincy with a Hornet contingent led by Julia Kelly (114 kills), Christina Lydon (188 assists) and Izzy Flint (132 assists).
In Division 2, North Attleboro will travel for nearly an hour to north of Worcester, to Bolton to face No. 16 seed Nashoba Regional.
“It’s a little shocking to me,” North Attleboro coach Courtney Lambrese said of a bus ride to Nashoba Regional (10-8). “I’m from Rhode Island so traveling anywhere for an hour is far.”
The Rocketeers (9-9) are facing an unknown foe.
“If you were playing a team from southeastern Mass. or from the Cape, you could call someone and get a scouting report,” Lambrese said. “At this point of the season, I’m just worried about what we can do – we always say it doesn’t matter what they do on their side, it matters what we do on our side. That’s how you win games.”
North Attleboro is led by senior captain and outside hitter Sara Carter, senior setter Katherine McHoul and senior libero Julia Chen.
“We have a good feeling, we’ve played so many competitive matches in the Hockomock League, Lambrese said. “We play our volleyball on our side.”
In Division 3, the Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth, seeded No. 30, will host a preliminary round match Wednesday against St. Paul.
In Division 5, MIAA State Vocational Schools Tournament champion Tri-County (18-2) will host the winner of a preliminary-round match on a date yet to be determined.
According to Foxboro High coach Vicki Santana, the strength of the Warriors schedule, despite a 4-16 record, has prepared them well.
“We’ve played well in our matches to be competitive,” she said of Sami Sloan (111 kills), Julia Pettigrew (88 kills), Mallorie Meyer (232 digs), Alyssa Cloherty (265 assists) and Shannon McElhinney (157 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.