WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team used a balanced attack up front and 20 service points from Sofia Riedel to sweep Foxboro High 3-0 Friday, taking its season opener, 25-9, 25-12, 25-3, in a Hockomock League match.
Ahuma James had seven kills to lead King Philip while Sami Shore added six kills and four assists, Emily Sawyer five kills and Riedel chipped in seven assists.
King Philip hosts Taunton Monday.
Attleboro 3, Oliver Ames 1
ATTLEBORO — Natalie Brojek totaled 22 assists and Julia Leonardo delivered 16 kills as the Bombardiers downed the Tigers 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-16 in the Hockomock League match.
Lilly Bodecker accounted for 11 digs and Dalia Barthel had seven kills for Attleboro (2-0), which next hosts Franklin Monday.
Bishop Stang 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Senior Kelli Ryan totaled 19 assists but the Warriors fell 25-17, 25-17, 25-8 to the Spartans in a non-league match.
Kayla Morency added eight kills and four assists for the Warriors.
Seekonk next takes on Wareham Wednesday.
