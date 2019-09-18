NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High volleyball team received some terrific front line play from Joanna Collins-Bilyeau and Kylie Melanson en route to a 3-0 victory over arch-rival Attleboro Wednesdy in a Hockomock League match, prevailing 25-15, 25-10, 26-24.
Collins-Bilyear totaled eight kills, while Melanson had nine for the Rocketeers (4-2). Lauren Antonetti served as a catalyst for the Big Red, netting six aces during the second game. Setter Hayley Gaskin contributed 20 assists.
North next entertains Milford Friday, while Attleboro (0-5) hosts King Philip.
King Philip 3, Canton 2
CANTON — The King Philip Warriors took an early lead in the decisive fifth game and held on for a 15-7 verdict, while rallying from a 2-1 game deficit to beat Canton in a thrilling Hockomock League match 25-21, 16-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-7.
In improving to 5-1 on the season, the Warriors received 15 service points with three aces and eight digs from Lily Carlow, while Emma Brooks totaled 10 service points with six aces, in addition to 13 digs and three kills.
Catherine Waldeck (12 kills, five blocks), Nicole Coughlan (eight kills, two blocks) and Kylie Sullivan (two kills, five service aces) also were prominent for the Warriors. KP next meets Attleboro Friday.
Norton 3, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers received some strong play from both the front and back lines to overtake Dedham 25-20, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18 in the Tri-Valley League match. Vicky Hwang (seven kills, nine assists), Caroline Daly (13 assists, five kills) and Lexi Fleming (11 digs, seven kills) guided the Lancers (2-3). Norton entertains Medway Friday.
Oliver Ames 3, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Senior captain Grace Boudreau tallied 10 kills and 10 digs, but the Warriors fell in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 Hockomock League verdict. Kelsey Treweek contributed 11 digs for the Warriors (2-4), who next host Stoughton Friday.
Milford 3, Mansfield 2
MILFORD — The Hornets rallied back from a 2-1 deficit by winning the fourth game, but eventually fell 25-19, 17-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-10 to the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League game.
Mansfield (3-2) took a 4-2 lead in the decisive fifth game before Milford knotted the score at 5-5. Olivia McGrath (13 kills) and Alina Nawakowski (11 kills) were outstanding at the net for the Hornets, while Sam Sternburg was skillful on the back line with 19 digs. The Hornets next visit Oliver Ames Friday.
Apponequet 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Lakers held off the upset bid by Seekonk to prevail 25-18, 25-11, 25-22 in the South Coast Conference match. Outside hitter Hailey Bogick came off the bench to notch three kills and three digs in the third game in rallying Seekonk. The Warriors took a 5-0 lead and tied the Lakers at 21-all in the final game.
Elizabeth Dyson (10 kills, one service ace), Kendall Rossignol (three blocks) and Gianna D’Ambra (13 assists) led Seekonk (1-6). The Warriors next meet Bishop Feehan for a non-league match Friday.
Fairhaven 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Falcons suffered a South Coast Conference setback falling to Fairhaven 25-19, 25-19, 25-22. Falcon middle hitters Michaela Healy (four kills, three blocks) and Skylar Botelho (three kills) sparked D-R, while Amy Nickerson totaled 18 digs and had three service aces. The Falcons next host Bourne Monday.
