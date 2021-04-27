SOMERSET -- The Seekonk High volleyball team dropped its second decision to Somerset Berkley, bowing out of the South Coast Coference playoff series Tuesday, 3-0, by scores of 25-12, 25-12, 25-23.
Seekonk (1-9) fell 3-1 to the Blue Raiders earlier in the season. Kendall Rossignol (13 kills) and Hayley Bodick (14 kills) starred at the net for the Warriors, while Jaden Deal (17 digs) and Faith DaSilva (13 assists) sparked the backline play.
The No. 5-seeded Falcons of Dighton-Rehoboth will begin their SCC playoffs either Friday or Saturday at Greater New Bedford Voke.
