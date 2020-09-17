FOXBORO — With the exception of the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan High School, there will be no volleyball this fall for area student-athletes.
The Hockomock League and the Tri-Valley League, of which Norton High is a member, opted to have volleyball and football move to the “gap” season, the “Fall-2” season which is scheduled to begin during the final week of February. Attleboro High, Mansfield High, Foxboro High, North Attleboro High and King Philip High are all members of the Hockomock League, and there was unanimous support for the proposal to move the season forward from the customary fall season.
Meanwhile, the volleyball programs at Seekonk High and Dighton-Rehoboth High in the South Coast Conference, and Tri-County Regional High of the Mayflower League, were all put on hold as well, as their respective conferences elected to postpone the entire fall athletic calendar.
Foxboro High volleyball coach Vicky Santana was hoping to build off of the success of last season, 11 wins and an MIAA Tournament berth, after having matched or just exceeded last year’s total of 50 players in the program having signed up. “We were all a little disappointed, but we think that moving to Fall-2 was the right decision,” Santana said. “There are so many unknowns with the virus right now. We could have started our season, played two games, and we could have cancelled (due to a coronavirus outbreak).
“Now (the state and health officials) will learn a little bit more about what’s going on, it’ll be a better understanding by the MIAA, the districts and the schools will have more information by then.”
In a statement for the Hockomock League principals and athletic directors, “The Hock realizes the reality of many schools starting in a remote-only structure, keeping buildings closed, as well as hybrid schools not having appropriate access to their gymnasiums.” At the moment, Mansfield and King Philip will start the fall semester with online learning, initiating a remote schedule of classes. Taunton, Franklin and Canton, also Hockomock League members, will similarly start the semester with no students in the building.
One of the primary area of concerns voiced by athletic directors and coaches, as well as administrators, was the utilization of gymnasiums. At many schools, gymnasiums are now serving as classrooms and cafeterias. And to limit “group gatherings” within the confines of a building as opposed to a sport being played outdoors, some schools were vacating all buildings at the close of the school day for sanitation purposes.
The most definitive difference in the rules provided by the MIAA Task Force for volleyball is in the play at the net, basically taking away blocks, hits and kills, with a three-foot line away from the net. In reality, the rule takes away virtually all attacking schemes routinely utilized by teams, virtually neutralizing an offense.
The MIAA in its revision of rules said that “to reduce intermittent contact with opponents, front-row plays will be restricted from traditionally attacking the ball while the ball is above or in front of the three-foot line.”
The remainder of the Task Force rules governing health and safety guidelines during practice, for prematch, match and postmatch protocol are most manageable according to coaches, including the wearing of masks.
“I think that a lot of the rules were put in place for safety; there’s a lot of input that goes into this,” Santana said. “Most of the Hockomock League schools want to close at 2:30, and they don’t want to reopen the gyms. And a lot of schools are using the gyms for classroom and cafeteria space. It’s the only indoor sport that was happening, so it kind of made sense to move it.
“I don’t think the restrictions (revision of rules) had anything to do with it,” Santana said of the Hockomock League members opting for a Fall-2 season. “I don’t know if I agree with the restrictions 100 percent. We’re hoping that by Fall-2, the MIAA will learn a bit more and re-evaluate things. You have to look at it from a safety perspective and not a compromise perspective. I think there are things that can be done, like wearing masks to school and on the court, switching the ball out so it can be more sanitized, that’s great.”
The new rules will allow during play that “when spacing between players is greater than 10 feet, athletes may momentarily take brief face-covering relief.”
Schools would also be required to provide a minimum of six match balls to be restricted from practice balls. During the match, a clean ball will replace the played ball after every rally.
“I’m kind of hoping that those rules changes won’t be in effect when we play in February,” Kristen Geuss, the King Philip High coach said of resuming play in the gap season after the winter sports end, and prior to the start of spring sports. In support of the decision made by Hockomock League superintendents and principals to postpone the season due to so many health and safety concerns in the schools and within the community, Geuss added, “I hope the rules go back to normal. It (revisions) wouldn’t resemble the game at all. By the time that we get started in February, hopefully, everything will go back to normal.”
Geuss and the Warriors have been a Hockomock League powerhouse through the years, venturing deep into MIAA Tournament competition. “The new rules were taking away the attack, so that the blockers wouldn’t be close to the hitters,” she said of the most noticeable change in the game. “The hitters would have to attack the ball behind a three-foot line.”
“It’s kind of sad that we’re not playing in the fall, but we have our fingers crossed when we can get started again.”
Most of the Hockomock League member volleyball schools participated in a summer league at the Mass. Premier Courts, and have opted to continue play during a fall varsity league program.
“I’m upset, I would love to be out there, the girls as well,” Mary Katherine Runey, the new Attleboro High volleyball coach said. “But, I wouldn’t say that I’m surprised — the Hockomock League had a lot to consider. We had that added challenge of the sport being played in an indoor facility, that makes it more difficult than others.”
The Bombardiers had a flood of girls registering for the program through the summer months, according to Runey, even when the season was in doubt.
Runey believes that the restructuring of the rules, especially at the net, may have made the sport a bit unrecognizable. “But, we knew that whatever the season would look like, it wouldn’t look the same,” she said over the social-distancing concerns and limitations on the number of individuals in group settings. “The net rules definitely require a different approach; coaches and players would have to adjust.
“It’s definitely going to be different when girls are out there able to play, but that’s not shocking. It came down to what’s the safest (way to play)? If that’s what it takes to play the game, it makes sense.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.