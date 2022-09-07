WAREHAM — Angie Rivera’s team-leading five aces weren’t enough for the Seekonk High girls volleyball team as the Warriors fell 3-0 on the road to Wareham High Wednesday night.
WAREHAM — Angie Rivera’s team-leading five aces weren’t enough for the Seekonk High girls volleyball team as the Warriors fell 3-0 on the road to Wareham High Wednesday night.
Wareham took the sets 25-21, 25-14 and 26-24.
Kayla Morency and Cait Murray each had three aces for Seekonk, with Morency adding three kills and Murray tallying eight assists. Kaylen McGovern had 12 digs.
Seekonk (0-1) next plays Monday at Joseph Case.
BELLINGHAM — The Lancers won their Tri-Valley League season opener on the road in four sets.
The Lancers battled to a 28-26 first-set win before dropping the second set 25-15. Norton rallied to win the third set 25-9 and the fourth set 25-17.
Sophia Santangelo was strong from the service line, finishing with eight aces. Fiona LaCamera had 11 kills and six blocks. Kate Andy led Norton in assists with 28.
Norton (1-0) plays Friday at Medway.
DIGHTON Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked by Fairhaven, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23.
Corinne Braga had seven digs while Lucy Latour had four aces, two kills and two blocks. D-R (0-1) hosts West Bridgewater Thursday.