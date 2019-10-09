WAREHAM — The Seekonk girls’ volleyball team cruised out to a two-set lead, then rebounded after a third-set loss to upend Wareham, 25-10, 25-17, 18-25, 25-17 in a South Coast Conference matchup Wednesday.
Senior Elizabeth Dyson contributed 10 kills and five aces, while fellow senior Kaylee Fonseca chipped in with five kills and three aces.
The Warriors (3-13) next host Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
Greater New Bedford Reg. 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons dropped the South Coast Conference match in three sets to Greater New Bedford Regional, 25-15, 25-11, 25-16. D-R (0-12) plays at Seekonk Friday.
