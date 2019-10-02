SEEKONK -- Senior captains Elizabeth Dyson and Kaylee Fonseca guided the Seekonk High volleyball team to a 3-2 upset of defending South Coast Conference champion Bourne Wednesday, beating the Canalmen 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-12.
In the decisive fifth game, Seekonk (2-10) trailed by two points early, but then battled back to knot the score at 15-all.
Dyson connected on 23 of her 25 service attempts, totaling 10 service aces to go along with 22 kills. Fonseca added seven service aces, while senior Gianna D'Ambra had 15 assists. The Warriors next meet Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
Medway 3, King Philip 2
NORTON -- The King Philip High Warriors broke out to an early seven-point lead in the decisive fifth game of the non-league match, but could not hold on to topple the Tri-Valley League power, falling 16-25, 25-23, 25-21, 18-25, 15-13.
Nicole Coughlan (14 kills), Catherine Waldeck (13 kills, six blocks) and Lauren Peterson (18 assists, four service aces) paced KP (9-2), which next visits North Attleboro Thursday.
Bellingham 3, Norton 0
NORTON -- The Lancers battled long and hard during the first game of the Tri-Valley League match, but the Blackhawks got their offense and defense going to prevail 26-24, 25-13, 25-19. Caroline Daly had eight assists for the Lancers (4-7), who next visit Medfield Friday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH -- In a South Coast Conference match, the Falcons fell 25-17, 25-22, 25-11 to the Blue Raiders. Amy Nickerson and Jordan Soufy each had 15 digs for D-R, which next visits Seekonk Friday.
