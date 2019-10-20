ATTLEBORO — The Greater New Bedford Voke volleyball team stormed into Bishop Feehan and came away with a 3-1 victory over the Shamrocks in the non-league match, as the South Coast Conference member prevailed, 25-23, 10-25, 25-22, 25-18.
“We played some good volleyball against a good team,” Bishop Feehan coach Joe Reardon said of his Shamrocks (12-3). “We had a good defensive game, the girls hustled to keep balls alive, but our offense couldn’t get into a good rhythm.”
Senior outside hitter Shannon Kraskouskas (12 digs, eight kills, four service aces) sparked the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan returns home for an EAC match Thursday with Bishop Stang for the annual DIG PINK Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, with the freshmen starting off the tripleheader at 3:15 p.m.
