ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team captured the Catholic Central League Cup championship Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Cardinal Spellman, taking the match by scores of 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19. The Shamrocks received 20 kills and 17 digs from sophomore Julia Webster, senior captain Hope Stratton had 10 kills and eight digs, while junior Adrienne Kyere notched four service aces.
