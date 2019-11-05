ATTLEBORO — The No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan High volleyball team made the necessary defensive adjustments against visiting No. 11 seed New Bedford High, ultimately leading the Shamrocks to a 3-1 Division 1 South Sectional quarterfinal win on Tuesday and thus into the sectional semifinals.
Bishop Feehan pulled out the decisive fourth set to claim a 25-16, 25-12, 23-25, 25-19 verdict.
With the Shamrocks needing to adjust to New Bedford outside hitter Germinal Tagne, who helped the Whalers upset North Attleboro last week, the defense made strong contributions behind senior captain Daylin Melcher (13 digs), Nicole Brown (11 digs) along with Shannon Kraskouskas and Maria Romsey in the contest.
The junior Ramsey, who finished with five aces, tallied a pair of aces to help the Shamrocks pull out the fourth game.
Sophomore Delaney Zolnowski (nine kills) added front-row contributions of her own as the Shamrocks picked up their offensive prowess and came away with stronger kills throughout the fourth game.
The third-seeded Shamrocks (16-3) will travel to No. 2 seed Barnstable (18-2) on Thursday for the Division 1 South semifinals. Barnstable swept No. 7 seed Durfee in its Division 1 South quarterfinal contest on Tuesday.
