ATTLEBORO — After squandering a two-game lead, as well as advantages in losing both the third and fourth games, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High volleyball team searched its soul before taking a hard-fought 3-2 decision over Cardinal Spellman High in a Catholic Central League match Friday.
The Shamrocks (8-0) prevailed, 25-17, 25-13, 23-25, 19-25, 15-8.
“Those are the ebbs and flows of the game,” Bishop Feehan coach Heidi Bruschi said of not being able to finish off Cardinal Spellman with a 20-18 lead in the third game and a 6-1 advantage at the outset of the fourth game.
Facing a 7-6 deficit, the Shamrocks corrected their course. Senior outside hitter Ashley Doo delivered a kill to knot the score at 7-7 and gain a sideout for the Shamrocks.
Senior libero and captain Maria Romsey then stepped to the service line and accounted for six straight points with an ace, a pair of kills by Doo and three Cardinal Spellman hitting errors. Another Doo kill presented Bishop Feehan with a 14-8 edge, then a Cardinal Spellman hitting miscue closed out the match.
Doo (17 kills), Romsey (13 service points), Adrienne Kyere (11 service points) and senior captain Gianna Detorie (14 service points, nine hitting points) sparked the Shamrocks to their second five-set victory of the season.
“We stayed in it mentally, which was exactly what we needed to do,” Bruschi said after the Shamrocks wilted in both the third (one point out of their final five service games) and fourth (no points out of their final five service games) games.
Four service points, including and ace by Detorie pulled the Shamrocks into a 13-13 deadlock with Cardinal Spellman in the third game. Then a pair of flat serves by Auriel Kyere and bad returns by Cardinal Spellman gave the Shamrocks a 20-18 advantage. An ace by Romsey made it a 23-22 advantage.
In the fourth game, a pair of blocks by Anabella Alyacoub, a kill and a great dig by Doo built a 6-1 early lead for Bishop Feehan. Then in facing a 15-9 deficit, the Shamrocks rallied back on four service points from Detorie with another Doo kill to close the gap to one point.
“Cardinal Spellman is a very good team, they’re scrappy on defense,” Bruschi said. “We needed to stay in the rally.”
Bishop Feehan faced only two one-point deficits in the first game. A kill by Doo tied the score at 8-8 and gained a sideout for the Shamrocks. Then Romsey went to the service line and notched three straight points with a Detorie hit and an Alyacoub block.
Though the Shamrocks took just five points out of 12 service games, Bishop Feehan took 10 points off of Cardinal Spellman hitting mistakes.
In the second game, Doo accounted for a trio of service points to build a 6-2 lead. Kills from Olivia Olson, Detorie and Doo built a 17-9 lead, then Adrienne Kyere sent to the service point and took three points for an insurmountable 24-12 margin.
“We had to stop making unforced errors and give ourselves a chance,” Bruschi said. “We did not serve well. We made it difficult on ourselves, but we battled back.”
