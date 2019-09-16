MEDFIELD — The Bishop Feehan high volleyball team was led by senior captains Shannon Kraskouskas and Nicole Brown as the Shamrocks pulled out a hard-fought, 3-1 victory over host Medfield High in the non-league match.
The Shamrocks bounced back from a first-set deficit to claim the 19-25, 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 verdict.
“Medfield is always a good program,” Feehan coach Joe Reardon said. “There were a lot of great volleys. it was a good win against a good team.”
Kraskouskas finished the four-set match with eight kills and one service ace while Brown finished with four aces and two kills on the day. The Shamrocks will return to action at Seekonk on Friday in a non-league game.
King Philip 3, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Warriors of King Philip dominated from the very first service rotation en route to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-6 victory over the Tigers in a Hockomock League match. Katherine Waldeck (11 kills) and Ali McNamara (six kills) controlled play at the net for the Warriors.
Nicole Coughlan (nine kills, two service aces) and Lily Carlow (four aces) also factored for KP (4-1). The Warriors next visit Canton Wednesday.
North Attleboro 3, Sharon 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Brooke Street accounted for 16 consecutive service points, six of them aces during the second game in guiding the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League victory, 25-11, 25-3, 26-24. Eliza Dion (seven kills) also starred for North (3-2), which next hosts Attleboro Wednesday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Hornets battled in both the first and third sets, but were ultimately sent away with a 25-23, 25-13, 25-23 Hockomock League setback.
Julia Kelly had six kills and seven service points, Aliana Nowakowski had five kills while both Olivia McGrath and Emily Dardinski each had four kills. Mansfield (3-1) travel to Milford on Wednesday.
Tri-County 3, Norfolk Agr. 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars broke out to early leads in both the first and third games of the Mayflower League match, holding off Norfolk Agricultural 25-18, 25-23, 25-15. North Attleboro’s Kiara Dempsey sparked the Cougars with 17 digs, nine service aces and eight kills.
In addition, Hannah Will (six service aces) and Jitara Ellis (six kills, two blocks) led the Cougars. Tri-County (2-2) next hosts Southeastern Regional Thursday.
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers fell 25-9, 25-10, 25-17 to the Tigers in the Hockomock League match. Lily Boedecker (11 digs) and Anna Leonardo (six service aces, five assists) paced AHS (0-4), which next visits arch-rival North Attleboro Wednesday.
Milford 3, Foxboro 2
MILFORD — The Scarlet Hawks broke the momentum of the Foxboro Warriors, who had won both the third and fourth games of the Hockomock League match to prevail 15-6 in the decisive fifth game. Milford scored a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 15-6 victory.
Maddie O’Brien (17 assists), Grace Boudreau (13 kills, two service aces), Sara Addeche (11 digs), Kelsey Treweek (11 digs), Pam Nelson (11 digs, four kiss), Grace Fortune (10 digs, two aces) and Shannon McDonald (five blocks) starred for the Warriors (2-3).
Gr. New Bedford Voke 3, Seekonk 0
NEW BEDFORD — The Bears never allowed Seekonk to develop its offense in winning the South Coast Conference match 25-10, 25-12, 25-7. Grace Proulx (five digs, three kills, two blocks) and Kaylee Fonseca (five digs, five kills, two aces) LED Seekonk (1-5), which next entertains Apponequet Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
SOMERSET — The Falcons were unable to generate an attack out of the backline in losing the South Coast Conference match to the Blue Raiders 25-12, 25-3, 25-13. D-R (1-4) next entertains Fairhaven Wednesday.
