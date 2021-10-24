ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball season capped off the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Cardinal Spellman High Sunday in a Catholic Central League match, 20-25, 26-24, 25-21, 26-24.
Shamrocks captain Anabella Alyacoub had 11 kills and junior Anna Martin added five service aces.
