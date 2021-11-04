ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team surely had to work hard to create points against crosstown rival Attleboro High in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 Tournament.
“We’re a young team and we’re trying to improve every time that we step on the court, we really competed,” Shamrock coach Heidi Bruschi said as Bishop Feehan scored a 3-1 victory over Attleboro Thursday at the McIntyre Gymnasium, prevailing 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14.
In the decisive fourth game, the Shamrocks never trailed, gaining an early 7-2 edge with senior middle hitter Anabella Alyacoub having a block, a service ace from junior Anna Martin and four Bombardier hitting errors.
Owning just a three-point lead (at 12-9), the Shamrocks determined their fate as sophomore Julia Webster had a kill for the 13th point, a big dig for the 14th point, then it was a Lillian Anglin dig and a Alyacoub kill that delivered the 15th point.
With junior Adrienne Kyere at the service line for three points, including an ace and a Hope Stratton kill, the Shamrocks gained a 22-13 margin.
“Attleboro is a solid team, but our digging and our passing made a huge difference,” Bruschi said of her No. 13 seeded Shamrocks (15-6). “Anglin, Kyere and (Maeve) Parrish controlled that back line.”
The Bombardiers received a monster 25-kill hitting performance from freshman Julia Leonardo.
The Bombardiers (9-10) never held more than a two-point lead (at 5-3) in the first game and its last lead was at 8-7.
Hope Stratton corrected course for Bishop Feehan in that opening game by taking four service points with an ace and an Alyacoub kill for a 12-8 lead. Martin took two service points for a 15-9 lead, then Parrish added another pair of service points for an 18-10 lead. Two blocks by Alyacoub secured the 23rd and 24th points for the Shamrocks.
“We’ve been working on making a run, turning two points into three,” AHS coach Mary Katherine Runey said of the Bombardiers not being able to dent the Shamrock defense enough. “Our service games were a little bit off,” the Bombardiers not taking a point out of 10 service games in the first game, seven in the second game and 11 in the fourth game.
“Their (Bishop Feehan) defense adjusted very well,” Runey added. “When we set ourselves up for success with our serve receives, we’re able to get the big swings and make the smarter plays.”
In the second game, AHS owned a 14-12 lead and was deadlocked at 17-all with the Shamrocks before Kyere went to the service line for five points with three aces to give Bishop Feehan a 22-17 lead.
Shamrock senior captain Olivia Olson (eight kills, two blocks) and Alyacoub (seven kills, five blocks) were effective in neutralizing the big hitting by Leonardo.
The Bombardiers received seven kills from Leonard in the third game for its win, two creating an 8-6 lead. A Kate Petrosso kill put AHS in front 14-11. Celina Lugo on the service line for three points, including an ace and with a block by Petrosso and a kill by Leonardo, the Bombardiers built an 18-12 lead.
Kills by Natalie Brojek and Leonardo kept AHS in front, then the Bombardiers weathered Bishop Feehan closing the gap to 22-20 as Gabby Bolduc had a kill and Brojek had a clever dig to create the 23rd and 24th points.
“We knew Attleboro would have its runs, but we were able to counter them,” Bruschi added.
