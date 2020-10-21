DARTMOUTH — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team extended its unbeaten string to five matches, rallying past Bishop Stang High in a 3-0 victory, topping the Spartans, 25-20, 25-19, 25-22 in a non-league match Wednesday.
Senior Ariel Kyere was solid at the service line through the first two games and setter Ava Maloof paced the third game as the Shamrocks improved to 5-0.
Bishop Feehan has a CCL match Saturday at home against St. Mary’s of Lynn.
