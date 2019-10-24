ATTLEBORO — The MIAA Tournament-bound Bishop Feehan High volleyball team raised some $6,000 for the American Cancer Society’s breast cancer research program during its annual Dig Pink Game, taking a 3-0 victory over Bishop Stang Thursday.
In topping the Spartans 25-16, 25-18, 25-18, the Shamrocks (13-3) received strong performances from senior captain Daylin Melcher (five service aces), Lucy Armour (five kills), Auriel Kyere (six kills) and Delaney Zolnowski (four kills). Bishop Feehan returns to the floor Friday at Walpole.
