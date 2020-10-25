ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High volleyball team stretched its string to six victories with a 3-0 conquest of St. Mary’s of Lynn in a Catholic Central League match.
Setter Gianna Detorie and Ashley Doo sparked the Shamrocks (6-0) throughout. After a well-contested first game, Bishop Feehan broke out to an 8-0 lead in the second game. The Shamrocks are off until a match at home Friday with Cardinal Spellman.
