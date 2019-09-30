NEW BEDFORD — The Bishop Feehan High School volleyball team moved within a victory of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament after taking home a 3-1 victory from Greater New Bedford Voke Monday in a non-league match, prevailing 25-17, 25-21, 26-28, 25-18 over the South Coast Conference member.
“Voke is a scrappy team, they chase down a lot of balls,” Bishop Feehan coach Joe Reardon said of the energetic match throughout. “We played some very good defense.”
Gianna Detorie (20 assists), Delaney Zolnowski (five kills) and Sophia Troy (seven kills, two blocks) sparked the Shamrocks (8-1), who visit Franklin for a non-league match Tuesday.
Norton 3, Attleboro 0
NORTON — Caroline Daly led the way with eight assists as the Lancers took a 25-19, 25-20, 25-18 non-league victory.
Destiny McGrath (six aces) and Vicki Hwang (six kills, five assists) paced Norton (4-6), who will host Bellingham on Wednesday. Attleboro (1-8) will travel to Sharon on Wednesday.
