SEEKONK — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team came home with a 3-0 non-league victory from Seekonk High on Friday, sweeping the Falcons, 25-11, 25-21, 25-16.
Shamrock outside hitter Sofia Troy had eight kills and two blocks while Grace Brown added eight kills with one block. Daylin Melcher contributed 12 digs and five aces for the Shamrocks.
Kendall Rosignal had five kills and four blocks for Seekonk while teammate Joclyn Wozny had five aces and five assists.
Feehan (5-1) hosts Walpole on Monday while Seekonk (1-7) hosts Fairhaven.
King Philip 3, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior captain Catherine Waldeck led the Warrior offense with 14 kills as the Warriors swept the Bombardiers in a 25-14, 25-8, 25-6 Hockomock League victory.
Nicole Coughlan (seven kills, six aces), Emma Brooks (four aces, five digs) and Lily Carlow (seven aces) helped lead the Warriors.
Anna Leonardo (four assists, four digs) and Hailey Thake (four digs, two kills) played well for AHS.
KP (6-1) hosts Stoughton on Tuesday while Attleboro (0-5) hosts Norton on Monday.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 0
FOXBORO — Grace Fortune tallied 13 service points (six aces) and 10 digs as the Warriors claimed a 25-22, 25-21, 25-12 Hockomock League victory.
Senior captain Grace Boudreau added 14 kills while Maddie O’Brien had 13 assists and four kills and Sara Regan added eight digs.
Foxboro (2-4) hosts Norwood on Monday.
North Attleboro 3, Milford 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Kylie Melanson tallied 11 kills as the Rocketeers took a one-sided 25-18, 25-11, 25-15 Hockomock League victory.
Abby Gallagher had seven kills while both Eliza Dion and Grace Munley contributed six kills of their own. Brooke Street had eight digs for the Rocketeers (5-2), who travel to Franklin on Tuesday.
Medway 3, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers fell at home in their Tri-Valley League match 25-18, 25-15, 25-22. Breelyn Gilbert led Norton at the net with six kills Vicky Hwang chipped in seven assists. The Lancers (2-4) travel to Attleboro on Monday.
Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 1
EASTON — Sam Sternburg made 14 digs and added seven service points, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets fell 25-18, 25-7, 23-25, 25-12 Hockomock League verdict.
Olivia Fernando added 12 assists for Mansfield (3-3), which hosts Canton on Tuesday.
Tri-County 3, Bethany Christian 2
UPTON — Kiera Dempsey went to the service line with the Cougars trailing by six points in the fifth set, but delivered seven of her 19 total service points to help Tri-County earn the non-league victory.
The Cougars prevailed 25-17, 19-25, 23-25, 25-20, 19-17 behind Dempsey, who added 16 kills. Izzy Zagane had nine digs and seven aces while Amy Freitas added 18 assists and 16 service points.
Tri-County (3-3) visits Norfolk Aggie on Monday.
