MANSFIELD — The Bishop Feehan High volleyball team used its balance on the court to turn back Mansfield High 3-1 in their Hockomock League match Friday by scores of 25-23, 25-21, 19-25, 25-18.
Senior outside hitter Nicole Brown had five aces and five kills for the Shamrocks (10-2) while sophomore Delaney Zolnowski added five kills and five blocks.
Sophomore Julia Kelly led Mansfield with eight kills and eight digs. Senior captain Julia Buiser notched seven digs and 19 service points, including 10 in a row in the third set with the Hornets trailing 19-15.
Bishop Feehan hosts Holliston on Tuesday for its first home match in six matches, while Mansfield (6-7) will be at Attleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 2
SEEKONK — Dighton-Rehoboth prevailed in a South Coast Conference battle royale, pulling out a five-setter, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 15-13.
The Falcons received strong performances from Jordan Soufy (23 digs, three aces, two kills), Amy Nickerson (22 digs, one ace, one kill) and Vanessa Costa (21 assists, five kills, five digs and two aces).
Senior Elizabeth Dyson led Seekonk with 15 digs, 12 kills and 14 aces while Kaylee Fonfeca added 12 kills and five aces.
Seekonk (3-15, 3-13) plays Monday at Case while D-R will have Senior Night Monday against Old Rochester.
Westwood 3, Norton 1
WESTWOOD — The Lancers dropped their Tri-Valley League match to the Wolverines, 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-20.
Norton’s Destiny McGrath had 13 digs, Breelyn Dilbert added six aces and six kills, and Vicky Whang had eight assists.
The Lancers (4-10) host Dedham Wednesday.
