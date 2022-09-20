WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High volleyball team swept past Foxboro High on Tuesday, winning in three sets, 25-11, 25-15, 25-7.
Posting matching team-highs in kills for the Warriors (5-1) were Samy Shore and Emily Sawyer at six apiece. They also had two aces each for King Philip, which hosts Milford on Thursday.
Attleboro 3, Oliver Ames 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers dropped the first set 25-12 before running off three straight set wins at 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 to remain unbeaten.
Natalie Brojek had 25 assists in the win. Sadie Whitmarsh had 15 digs and Julia Leonardo had 20 digs paired with 18 kills. Addie Shelton added seven kills.
Attleboro (6-0) hosts Taunton Thursday.
Taunton 3, Mansfield 1
TAUNTON — Leading Mansfield was Gabrielle Moore with six aces, eight digs and 24 assists. Elyssa Buchanan had 13 kills and five digs. Anna Goulet had a team-high six blocks and Ella Mahoney had six kills.
Mansfield (2-3) plays Thursday, visiting Sharon.