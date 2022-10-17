FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team rolled past Sharon High 3-0 on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 for its third win in a row.
Warriors’ senior setter and right hitter Sydney Lebow led a third-set comeback and finished with seven digs and three aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 24 assists, six digs and two aces. Sami Sloan had a team-high 22 kills and three digs.
Mallorie Meyer had seven kills, six digs, two blocks and three aces.
Foxboro (5-11) host Stoughton on Wednesday.
Attleboro 3, King Philip 2
ATTLEBORO — Hockomock League title favorites Attleboro and King Philip battled to a fifth set, with Attleboro coming out on top, 17-25, 25-17, 12-25, 25-21, 15-13.
The Bombardiers were paced by Sadie Whitmarsh’s 23 digs, Julia Leonardo’s 29 kills and 21 digs and Natalie Brojek’s 39 assists and 14 digs.
Attleboro also had seven digs, seven kills and four aces from Addie Shelton while Julia Mondello added 11 digs.
King Philip was led by Sami Shore’s 10 kills, four digs and six aces.
Emily Sawyer chipped in eight kills and three blocks. Ahunna James led in kills with 11 and led in digs with 25. Ava Kelley posted 19 digs.
Attleboro (14-1) sits alone atop of the Hockomock’s Kelley Rex Division with a league record of 12-1 and visits Taunton on Wednesday.
King Philip (14-3, 11-2) visits Milford on Wednesday.
Milford 3, North Attleboro 0
MILFORD — The Rocketeers fell, 14-25, 10-25, 19-25, led by Avery Bitar’s 14 digs.
Teammate Maddy Boneau had three aces and Sarah Kataya had 10 good serve-receives.
North Attleboro (3-9) hosts Franklin Wednesday.
Norton 3, Dedham 0
DEDHAM — Norton improved to 13-2 on the season as the Lancers took the sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-16.
Leading Norton was Kate Andry with 25 assists and nine digs. Chloe Carter had nine kills while Sophia Santangelo had eight aces and six kills.
The win for Norton guarantees it a piece of the Tri-Valley League title, which it was not held since 1998. The Lancers, winners of their last seven, have one league game remaining on the schedule.
Norton hosts North Attleboro on Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — The Falcons took a four-set win by scores of 25-21, 15-25, 25-22, 25-20.
The Falcons were sparked by Lucy Latour’s nine kills. Kianna Reuter added five kills.
D-R (7-8) plays at Apponequet on Wednesday.
Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield was blanked, 17-25, 19-25, 22-25.
Leading the Hornets on the floor was Elyssa Buchanan, who had six kills and seven digs. Tessa Blacquier had nine assists. Lauren Rubicine had nine digs and three aces.
Mansfield (5-8) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
Norfolk Agricultural 3, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougas fell, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21, 25-11, 15-9 despite 25 assists from Amy Freitas, along with 31 digs and 12 service points.
Callie Schweitzer had 19 service points, seven kills and six aces. Ava Cossette added 23 digs, 17 service points and four kills.
Tri-County (8-5) hosts Bristol Plymouth Regional Wednesday.
Case 3, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors were blanked, 5-25, 9-25, 17-25.
Leading the way for Seekonk was Kayla Morency with five kills and four aces. Danielle Boardman had four kills and two aces.
Seekonk (0-15) plays Wednesday at Fairhaven.