Foxboro High’s Alyssa Cloherty, above, serves against Sharon High during their match Monday in Foxboro. At left, Foxboro High's Sami Sloan jumps up for a return shot.

 Dave DeMelia / for the sun chronicle

FOXBORO — The Foxboro High volleyball team rolled past Sharon High 3-0 on Monday, winning 25-21, 25-22, 26-24 for its third win in a row.

Warriors’ senior setter and right hitter Sydney Lebow led a third-set comeback and finished with seven digs and three aces. Alyssa Cloherty had 24 assists, six digs and two aces. Sami Sloan had a team-high 22 kills and three digs.