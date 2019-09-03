FOXBORO — The Foxboro High Warriors presented first-year coach Vicki Santana with a victory in her debut match on the sidelines Tuesday, overcoming an early deficit to carve out a 19-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 victory over Norton in a non-league match.
Maddie O’Brien chipped in nine assists for Foxboro, Kelsey Treweek added 10 digs, Shannon McDonald collected eight blocks, and Grace Boudreau had seven kills.
Caroline Daly totaled 10 assists and six kills for Norton, while Dicki Hwang was credited with 15 assists and two service aces.
The Lancers begin their Tri-Valley League slate Wednesday at Bellingham, while Foxboro starts its Hockomock League season at home Thursday against Mansfield.
Durfee 3, Seekonk 0
FALL RIVER — The Warriors of Seekonk High fell to the Hilltoppers 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 in their season debut, a non-league match.
Senior libero Mason Correia totaled 11 digs for the Warriors, while senior Gianna D’Ambra had 10 assists. Senior outside hitter Liz Dyson came up with six kills. Seekonk next entertains Old Rochester Wednesday.
