ATTLEBORO — There is good reason why the King Philip Regional High volleyball team sits atop the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
The Warriors have a collection of players with volleyball backgrounds, and that was evident Wednesday as the Warriors took home a 3-0 win from Attleboro High, prevailing 25-12, 25-16, 25-12 in their Hockomock League match.
“We usually are pretty consistent, we have seven seniors,” KP coach Kristen Geuss said as the Warriors improved to 6-1, sharing first place in the Kelley-Rex Division with Franklin.
The Warriors took control in the first game as senior setter Lauren Peterson accounted for five straight service points with Giovanna Fruci having two kills for a 5-1 lead.
The Warriors continued to add points as senior middle hitter Nicole Coughlan had three service points with two aces for a 10-5 lead and junior Stella Bailey added five straight service points, four of them off of mis-hits by AHS (1-6) for a 16-8 lead.
Sophomore outside hitter Ahunna James then went to the service line for KP and delivered seven straight points with Fruci having two kills and Sami Shore one for a 24-10 margin. Fruci had four kills in the game, while Coughlan had three.
“We show up against those teams,” AHS coach Mary Katherine Runey said. “We reach a certain point and then we lost that “it” factor.”
A kill by freshman Natalie Brojek, who then took a pair of service points with an ace and a Summer Pereira kill, carried the Bombardiers to within 10-8 of KP in the first game.
In the second game, KP took its cue with Bailey at the service line for five points with sophomore Sami Shore having a kill and a block in the sequence for a 9-5 lead. Senior Lily Carlow went to the service line and delivered three of her six service aces in the match for a 21-11 KP lead.
Ana Leonardo had a kill and a block and a Kate Petrosso block gave AHS an early 5-3 lead. Two blocks by Petrosso pulled the Bombardiers back to within 12-8 of KP. In the second game for KP, Shore had three kills and two blocks, while both Coughlan and James had two kills.
“Playing tough teams is exciting, we show up and bring our level up,” Runey said. “We have some good athletic individuals who are learning to play together. It takes time to learn to play volleyball together.”
A service ace by Brojek gave AHS a 6-3 lead in the third game, but eventually KP came back to tie the match at 9-9 on a kill by Coughlan.
Senior libero Emma Brooks directed KP to the win by taking six points at the service line with one ace and four consecutive kills by Coughlan for a 15-9 lead. Then Carlow delivered five straight service points with three aces for a 24-11 Warrior advantage.
“We were a little early on some of our approaches, some of the balls were going into the net,” Geuss said.
Coughlan (10 kills), Fruci (six kills) and James (six kills) were too much for AHS. The Bombardiers (1-6) and Warriors meet again Saturday in Wrentham.
Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — After a 3-0 loss at North Attleboro Monday, the Warriors turned the tables, prevailing 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 in the Hockomock League match.
Foxboro (2-6) received 10 straight service points from Mallory Meyer in the second game. Shannon McDonald (12 kills, four blocks), Shannon McElhinney (nine digs) and Sarah Regan (22 assists) paced the Warriors.
North Attleboro (2-5) visits Sharon Monday, while Foxboro visits Canton.
Tri-County 3, Upper Cape Reg. 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars stretched their unbeaten streak to three matches by dispatching Upper Cape Regional in a Mayflower League match 25-13, 25-15, 25-17.
Amy Freitas (11 assists, eight digs, seven service aces), Cam Schweitzer (five kills, four blocks) and Gina Castagno (seven kills, seven digs) paced Tri-County.
The Cougars visit Holbrook Monday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets fell to the Panthers Tuesday 25-12, 25-19, 25-10. Julia Kelly (14 digs, six kills), Christina Lydon (nine assists, two digs), Alina Nowakowski (eight digs, two kills), Isabella Flint (six assists, five digs), Ashley Santos (seven kills, three blocks) and Nicole Santos (five kills, three digs) all starred for the Hornets (3-4).
Mansfield travels to Franklin Thursday.
