ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Bishop Feehan High volleyball team continues to roll along.
Participating in their first-ever Catholic Central League playoffs, the Shamrocks routed Archbishop Williams 3-0 Thursday in the semifinal round of competition, taking 25-10, 25-15, 25-10 victories.
Bishop Feehan (9-0) will now host Cardinal Spellman in a 4 p.m. match Thursday.
The Shamrocks, playing their first match in 13 days, gained the advantage in the first game with some strong play from right-side hitter Auriel Kyere. “Everyone was eager to play, not having been on the court so long,” coach Heidi Bruschi said.
The Shamrocks faced an early seven-point deficit in the third game, but senior setter Gianna Detorie gained a series of service points to regain the lead for Bishop Feehan.
